KEVIL — Clara Mae Middleton, 93, of Kevil, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 4 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Life Care Center of LaCenter. Clara was born May 15, 1929, in Bardwell and graduated from Bardwell High School in the class of 1946. She married Lawrence Middleton on March 17, 1956. They moved to Louisville to find better work. She went to work for Schulman Electric and later Kroger in their Louisville Division Office. Clara and Lawrence moved back to Ballard County in 1959 where they would live and work on the family farm until 2022. Clara was a member of Kevil First Baptist Church where she had formerly served as a Sunday School teacher and pianist.
Her pride and joy were her family. She was a loyal fan of all their sporting events and activities. She loved to care for others by making and taking food, no matter the occasion. You couldn’t visit her house without being fed some kind of treat, usually a sweet one.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.