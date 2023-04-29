Clara Grimmitt Austin died peacefully at her home on April 26, 2023.
Clara was born Oct. 4, 1929, to William and Leota Grimmitt. She lived in Paducah for most of her life and was well known throughout the community. Her first job was selling tickets at the movies downtown. From there she worked at the Selective Service office. She handled all the draft board inductions. Another reason for her to be well known. She retired from the selective service in 1977.
Although she was retired, she was very busy. She was a lifetime member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. She taught Sunday school, helped with VBS and was the head of pictures for the church directory. She was the head of the church food program which helped many people. She also headed the Woman’s Day for many years. She was a great example for the young women of the church.
One of her passions was the Woman’s Club. She was president of the Lone Oak club many times even at the age of 90. Clara also was the KFWC governor for the state of Kentucky and continued serving on the board for the state for many years. They had many formal banquets which required formal dress. If you know her, you will know that she loved dressing up. She enjoyed the Christmas wrapping booth at the mall, the card parties and the many fund-raising activities the Women’s Club had.
One of her other lifelong passions was Longaberger baskets. She loved the “basket” parties, even having one when she visited Houston. Even when she moved from her home, one of her deepest concerns was about her baskets since she did not have room for them all.
Clara loved people and had the heart of a volunteer to the end. Even when her health forced her to move to assisted living, she still found ways to make many friends. She participated in many activities there. Her friends there would always say if anything wasn’t right, Clara would get it fixed.
She blessed everyone around her, but her greatest pride was her family. Clara will be deeply missed.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Tammy Stewart Damm (Bruce) of Houston, Texas; daughter Linda Austin Smith (David) of Calvert City; seven grandchildren, Brent Hack, Aaron Damm (Courtney) & Emily Damm of Houston, Texas, Brian Austin (Laura) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Tina Austin Whalen (Jay) of Oceanside California, Derek Smith (Linsey) of Calvert City, and Daniel Smith (Chelsea) of Phoenix Arizona; 12 great grandchildren; and two nieces, Debbie Lynch (Luther) and Melisa Riley (Ricky).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Austin; brother Ray Grimmitt; and son, Mike Austin.
A service and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfeld officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.
