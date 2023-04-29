Clara Grimmitt Austin died peacefully at her home on April 26, 2023.

Clara was born Oct. 4, 1929, to William and Leota Grimmitt. She lived in Paducah for most of her life and was well known throughout the community. Her first job was selling tickets at the movies downtown. From there she worked at the Selective Service office. She handled all the draft board inductions. Another reason for her to be well known. She retired from the selective service in 1977.

