Clara Emily Jackson, 90, was born July 24, 1930, in a log cabin outside Murray, Kentucky, to William and Mary Hutchens. She passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Steve Karraker and Delbert Sullivan officiating. We ask that those attending wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, William Jackson; sisters, Agnes Hutchens, Velma Wynn, Neva Lee Kimbro; one brother, Bobby Hutchens; a niece, Lue Retta Stalls; and one grandson, Caleb Jackson.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Roberts of Metropolis; son, Tom Jackson (Connie) of Wichita, Kansas; son, Don Jackson (Merlene) of O’Fallon, Missouri; six grandchildren, Sean Roberts of Metropolis, Emily (Rudy) Aguillon of Spring Branch, Texas, Adam (Monica) Jackson of Sacramento, California, David Jackson of St. Louis, Missouri, Tyler Jackson of Wichita, Kansas, Aaron (Katie) Jackson of Wentzville, Missouri; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Clara was a faithful serving member of the Metropolis Church of Christ for most of her adult life. She was a loving caregiver for many family members over the years.
She was married to the love of her life for more than 51 years, caring for him at home until he passed away. They were introduced by friends and Pop wore her down and won over her family before he won her heart. She was a loving wife and mother and spent her life taking care of her family. Clara loved to garden and enjoyed watching birds and raising flowers. She loved playing Doctor Mario and enjoyed competing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed needlework, making all of her grandchildren a quilt and an announcement when they were born.
Her legacy of care and concern for others will live on through her family. She will be missed so much by those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
