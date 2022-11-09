Clara Burgess, 83, of Paducah, died 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. She was a retried housekeeper for several motels and nursing homes.
She is survived by her son, Jim Farmer of West Paducah; four sisters, Katherine Metelsky, Peggey Mckinney, Linda Parker and Glenda Carroll; two brothers, Tommy Canady and Gary Canady; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Dewayne Burgess; and one brother. Her parents were Goble Canady and Mavis Hutchens Canady.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
