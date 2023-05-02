CALVERT CITY — Clara Belle Sargent, 87, of Calvert City, formerly of Fulton County and Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.

Clara was an active member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School and Bible study teacher. She was retired from the Fulton County Technical School where she taught Business.

