CALVERT CITY — Clara Belle Sargent, 87, of Calvert City, formerly of Fulton County and Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Clara was an active member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School and Bible study teacher. She was retired from the Fulton County Technical School where she taught Business.
Clara was truly loved by her students because of her caring, thoughtful, empathetic, kind, and loving attitude. Clara’s hobbies included canning, reading, traveling, woodworking, camping, and caring for her garden. She was a former resident of the Stilley House in Benton for nine years.
Clara is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Bill) Ritter of Glasgow and Vicky (Eddie) McGregor of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Brandy (Kevin) Barrett of Calvert City, Kelly (Nate) MacLean of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Seth (Amanda) McGregor of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Emory, Hadley, Isaac, Evy, and Ella.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn C. Sargent; her parents, John Columbus McClellan and Daphne Annette Mabry McClellan; one sister, Jo Ann Ross and one brother, Thomas McClellan.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Cayce United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Wolfgang officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
