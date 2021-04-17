HARDIN — Cindy Lou Odom, 66, of Hardin, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a retired X-ray technician with Lourdes Hospital and was a member of Olive Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Charles Henry Odom of Hardin; a brother, Phil Norwood of Hardin; and a granddaughter, Toni Odom of Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by a sister. Her parents were Charles T. and Frances C. (Watkins) Norwood.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Interment will follow at Barnett Cemetery in Hardin.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.