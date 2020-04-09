FULTON — Cindy Lou Harrison, 60, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Fulton Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1960, in Fulton to the late Raymond Leon Harrison and Dorothy Louise Jones Harrison of Fulton.
Cindy was a fun loving person who loved being around people. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and attended many games, she also loved Kentucky Wildcats. She attended Union City School graduating in 1981. She participated in Special Olympics Gymnastics winning a Gold and Silver Medal. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and loved taking part in all activities of the church.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Dorothy; a brother, Bobby Harrison, both of Fulton; two nieces, Melanie (Greg) Curlin of Fulton and Valerie (Todd) Warren of Murray; great-nieces, Mallory (Tyler) Gobble of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Casey (Layton) Scarbrough of Henderson, Allie (Matthew) Webb of St. Louis, Missouri, Emma Warren of Murray; one great-nephew, Zach Rickman, of Murray, two great-great nieces, Ella Kate and Haddie Gobble of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and one great-great nephew, Harrison Lee Webb of St. Louis, Missouri. She leaves a host of cousins and many friends.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmie Harrison.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Liberty Baptist Church-Youth Group, 773 Freeman Rd, Fulton, KY 42041.
Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Harrison family will have a private graveside service (Thursday) as required by Kentucky and Tennessee guidelines.
