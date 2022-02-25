Cindy Headrick, 63, of Paducah, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Paducah on June 3, 1958, to the late Carl Taylor and Carolyn Holt Taylor. Cindy was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. Her greatest joy in life was being a loving wife, mother and especially a grandmother.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 45 years, R.L. Headrick; daughter, Summer Pickett and husband, David of Benton; son, Rhett Headrick and wife, Tasha of Paducah; brother, Mike Taylor of Kevil; three grandchildren, Layla Pickett, Olivia Headrick, Charlotte Headrick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Taylor; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Kevil.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
