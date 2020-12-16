METROPOLIS, Ill. — Cindy Dunevant-Ervin, 56, of Metropolis, formerly of Belleville, died at 4:26 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Dunevant-Ervin was a foster care supervisor with Lutheran Social Services. She was a member of Grace Church in Metropolis, Brown Street AA, Celebrate Recovery in Metropolis, and a veteran of the United States Army.
She is survived by her husband, Jake Ervin; two daughters, Emily Holland and Jacqueline Gunter; a stepdaughter, Jasmine Ervin; five grandchildren; a sister, Linda Brezger; a brother, Steve Brezger; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David B. and Marion (Drew) Brezger; her first husband, Rick Dunevant; and a brother.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her name to Ladies Living Free, 2000 Bloom Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.