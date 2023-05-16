BARDWELL — Christy Beth Pitchford, 53, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Morningside Care and Rehabilitation Home in Bardwell. Christy was born on Dec. 25, 1969, and adopted by Charles Pitchford & Agnes Pitchford (Butler). She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.
She moved to Paducah in 1985, and graduated from Heath High School class of 1988. She received certification in Cosmology at Paducah Beauty School. Christy became disabled in 1992. She failed at several attempts to provide for herself, and her home became Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Bardwell. She quickly adapted and staff and residence became her family.
Christy is survived by her children, Todd Wesley (Judy), Tanner Brown (Kathleen), Alexis (Lexi) Jade, and Gabriel (adopted family Bruce & Sarah Pitchford), her mother, Agnes Butler; brother, Bruce Todd Pitchford; and step sister, Susan Butler;grandchildren, Lily Pitchford and Tucker Brown. Several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded by death by her father, Charles Pitchford; brother, Charles Wesley Pitchford; step father, Ben Butler.; grandparents, Noel and Lucille McElya; Howard and Mary Pitchford.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Keith Tilford and Rev. John Smithmier officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Massac United Methodist Church, 2065 Mayfield Metropolis Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
