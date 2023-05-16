BARDWELL — Christy Beth Pitchford, 53, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Morningside Care and Rehabilitation Home in Bardwell. Christy was born on Dec. 25, 1969, and adopted by Charles Pitchford & Agnes Pitchford (Butler). She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri.

She moved to Paducah in 1985, and graduated from Heath High School class of 1988. She received certification in Cosmology at Paducah Beauty School. Christy became disabled in 1992. She failed at several attempts to provide for herself, and her home became Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Bardwell. She quickly adapted and staff and residence became her family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In