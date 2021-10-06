Chris was called home to glory on Oct. 3, 2021, having a full life and completing what God had intended him to do here. He was a wonderful boyfriend for 34 years and an even better husband for 26 years to his heartbroken wife, Joyce. Their favorite hobbies included talking & shooting guns, squirrel or rabbit hunting, horseback riding and business gigs. There were many adventures they had but always doing them together.
“He was a good man who took care of so many,” said his son John. He wore many hats. A friend to tell it like it is, full of stories and humor, a counselor, a willing ear if you needed it and a “nurturing” teacher and dad figure to so many more.
He was a certified welding educator(CWE) certified welding inspector(CWI) thru the American Welding Society, welding instructor for Livingston Central High School for 13 years and Murray Calloway Area Technical Center for 11 years and Local Skills Advisor for the local chapter, state Skills USA officer advisor, District 2 Skills USA state coordinator, Skills USA national conference advisor. He had a bachelor’s degree in science from MSU. He did all this and more wherever he could help.
He was a past master of Carrsville Masonic Lodge. He was a member of North Livingston Baptist Church for 16 years and the church secretary and adult Sunday School teacher.
To say he will be missed is an understatement. But to know he touched so many lives the way only he could do; giving us a part of himself to move forward a better person is something we should all strive for.
“It’s not about how much we have lost. It’s about how much we have left” -quote by Tony Stark, Iron Man
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Rose and son, John Rose, both of Burna; and his parents, Jerry Neal and Bonnie Gay Rose of Grand Rivers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnny and Elsie Fox, and Calvin and Norma Rose.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Danny Starrick and Jim Wring to officiate. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Memorial condolences may be left online at boydfuneral
