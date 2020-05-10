MURRAY — Christopher Runyon, 95, of Murray, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and retired from TVA.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Colby of Houston, Texas; three sons, Christopher Runyon of Illinois, Roger Runyon of Boaz and Jerry Runyon of Phoenix; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Williams; a sister; and two brothers. His parents were William McKinley Runyon and Sadie Jewell Runyon.
There will be no public services. Burial will be in the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
