MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Christopher Brian Lee of Murfreesboro, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022.
Chris was born on Feb. 28, 1966, to Donnie Lee and the late Elaine Chadwick of Sharon.
Chris served in the United States Air Force and returned for college at UTM where he met his wife, Caren. He began his career as an electrician in Nashville and moved to Paducah, Kentucky, to reside for 22 years. Chris enjoyed sports and spending his time with this family. His greatest joy was his daughter, Ryan and son, Curtis. He was always eager to advise and support them in all their ambitions and activities.
Chris is survived by his wife of 28 years, Caren; his daughter Ryan Lee; his son Curtis Lee; his father, Donnie Lee and wife Janice; sister, Janet Robinson (Bryan); sister Jessica Nichols (Justin); and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Sidonia Baptist Church of Sharon, followed by a 2 p.m. service.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to their home church of Immanuel Baptist Church, Paducah, Kentucky, and the American Cancer Society.
