Christine Davis, 91, of Paducah, formerly of Hobart, Oklahoma, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Davis was born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma on March 23, 1929, to the late Allen and Lela Newton. She began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone as a Switchboard operator at the age of 17 and retired when that office closed. She then owned and operated Christine’s for many years in the Hobart area.
Christine was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She was an avid gardener and was known for bringing fresh flowers from her garden to her Faith Sunday School Class every Sunday. She was a hard worker who raised her kids on her own and she was thought of as the strength of her family. Her love and passion were her children and grandchildren.
Christine is survived by two daughters, Janet Phillips (Floyd) of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Danielle Harris of Paducah; two sons, Wade Davis (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Bill Davis of Fort Worth, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Melanie Phillips, Sarah Phillips (Jeff), Afton Rio (Matt), Erin Davis, Mary-Addison Davis, Millie Davis, Kristin Williams (Cam), Kody Suanny (Steven), Payton Harris (September) and Brady Harris; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Don Bruce Davis; three sisters, Oletta Glasgow, Margetta Stafford, and Birttie Barker; four brothers, Lester Newton, Euless Newton, Robert Newton, and Lloyd Newton; and two son-in-law’s, Quenton Harris and Rex Hackney.
Services will be held at a later date at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home in Hobart, Oklahoma.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Great Plains Youth and Family Services, 901 South Broadway, Hobart, OK 73651.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
