PRINCETON — Christine “Chrissy” M. Chappius Trusty, 49, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home.
Chrissy was a member of Princeton Church of Christ and was a sales associate at Walmart for over 16 years. She was a kind and devoted wife, mother and nana. She enjoyed canning, cooking, spending time with friends and especially her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Joe Allen Trusty of Princeton; mother, Julie Cramer Wright of Portland, Oregon; second mother, Katie Bailey of Barstow, California; two sons, Brandon James Lloyd and Chelsea Martin of Eddyville, Steven Michael Chappius of Evansville, Indiana; two sisters, Lynda Bunnell and husband, Chris of Geneva, Alabama, Carol Nedadog and husband, Tony of Portland, Oregon; three brothers, David Chappius of Princeton, Raymond Leroy Chappius, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, Ricky Chappius and wife, Buffy of Seaman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Addison Lloyd, Cheslee Lloyd and Keegan Lloyd; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Leroy Chappius, Sr.; grandmother, Mabel Reece.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Phillips officiating.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
