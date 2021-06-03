Christine Adkins Jones, 80, of West Paducah, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Christine was born in Henderson on February 6, 1941, to Thurman and Beatrice (Cook) Adkins. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Christine was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her four children, and her beloved pitbull, Bosco. She spent her free time quilting, sewing and practicing needlework. Christine was also an avid crafter, filling her home with all of the various tools and products she would need to complete whatever craft she desired.
Christine is survived by two daughters, Tina Hayes (Jeff) and Mitzi Collins (Tony), both of Paducah; two sons, Steve Jones, Jr. of Kevil and Eric Jones (Jennifer) of Paducah; her stepmother, Elizabeth (Lena) Adkins; one half-sister, Glenda Bruner of Henderson; five grandchildren, Zachary Hayes, Elijah Kelley (Hannah), Trevin Jones, Ryder Jones, and Abby May (Isaac); one great-grandchild, Andy May; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stephen Jones, Sr.; her parents, Thurman and Beatrice Adkins; and her stepsister, Janice Landrem.
All services for Mrs. Jones will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Christine Jones to The National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
