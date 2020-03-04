Christina Bloodworth Starks, 61, of Paducah, died on February 24, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Just By Faith Ministries of Metropolis, Illinois, where she served on the Mother’s Board was an Armour Bearer and sang in the church choir. She was also formerly employed in home health care.
She is survived by her husband, Edward C. Starks of Paducah; a daughter, Tennille Sloan; three grandchildren; a sister, Petrena Bloodworth of Temple Hills, Maryland; and an aunt, a niece and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, King Solomon Bloodworth and Mattie Lee Mitchell Bloodworth; and a brother.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Just By Faith Ministries in Metropolis. The Rev. Gwendolyn Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends also may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave expressions of sympathy online or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
