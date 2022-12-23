GILBERTSVILLE -— Dr. Chris Thomas Howard, 69, of Gilbertsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at his residence.
Chris was born in Benton on Aug. 28, 1953, to the late Thomas and Hilda Howard. He owned and operated Chris T. Howard Family Dentistry in Ballard County. Chris was an outdoorsman. Whether it was boating, hunting, gardening or bird-watching, he loved being outdoors. Chris and his wife, Marietta, enjoyed spending time traveling together. He will be remembered as kind and giving man who was also known as a gentle dentist. He served our country in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marietta Taylor Howard; his daughter, Jessica R. Howard (Timothy Adams) of Barlow; two sons, Jeremy L. Howard (Ruth Hubbard) of Waleska, Georgia, and Joseph L. Howard (Monica) of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren, Isiah Howard, Aaron Howard and Kylie Larrimore.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Howard; one sister, Diana Lynn Cummings; and his parents.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Chris Howard, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.