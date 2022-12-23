GILBERTSVILLE -— Dr. Chris Thomas Howard, 69, of Gilbertsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at his residence.

Chris was born in Benton on Aug. 28, 1953, to the late Thomas and Hilda Howard. He owned and operated Chris T. Howard Family Dentistry in Ballard County. Chris was an outdoorsman. Whether it was boating, hunting, gardening or bird-watching, he loved being outdoors. Chris and his wife, Marietta, enjoyed spending time traveling together. He will be remembered as kind and giving man who was also known as a gentle dentist. He served our country in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith.

Service information

Dec 26
Memorial Service
Monday, December 26, 2022
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Dec 26
Visitation
Monday, December 26, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
