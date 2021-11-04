METROPOLIS, Ill. — Chris Schwegman, 47, of Metropolis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Chris graduated with a bachelor’s in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and then from the University of Kentucky with a master’s in Chemical Engineering. He enjoyed cooking and traveling.
Chris is survived by his parents, John and Martha (Angell) Schwegman; brother, John Andrew Schwegman; aunts and uncles, Alice and Joe Schwegman, Emelia and Gene Eddleman and Donald Reineking; 10 cousins, Amy Holland (Jon), Angie Sivori (Bill), Anita Price (Chuck), Andy Eddleman, Donna Golightly, Kyle Eddleman, Jamie Eddleman (Jennifer), Carl Reineking (Mona), Janet Boop (Ray) and Carol Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edd and Anna Schwegman; maternal grandparents, Van and Ruth Angell; and one aunt, Barbara Reineking.
A visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Chris’ name to the American Heart Association, 2141 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
