WICKLIFFE — Chris Paul McGreal, 47, of Wickliffe, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was a carpenter in Local 357 Carpenters Union.
Mr. McGreal is survived by his wife, Kelly McGreal; his mother, Kathy Bohn of Wickliffe; one sister, Heather Lee Hammonds of Cunningham; one stepdaughter, Courtney Cochran; one stepson, Dustin Cochran of Maryland; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You may leave a message of sympathy for the family or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
