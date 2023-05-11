Chris Johnson, 58, of Lone Oak, passed away May 5, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Chris was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Chris worked at Gores’s Market and Seaboard Farms. Chris never met a stranger and would entertain you with his knowledge of Paducah and Lone Oak.

Survivors include one sister, Margie (William) Gray of West Paducah; two brothers, Perry Johnson of Gilbertsville and Jeff Johnson of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.

Service information

May 13
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, May 13, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
May 13
Visitation
Saturday, May 13, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
