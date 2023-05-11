Chris Johnson, 58, of Lone Oak, passed away May 5, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Chris was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Chris worked at Gores’s Market and Seaboard Farms. Chris never met a stranger and would entertain you with his knowledge of Paducah and Lone Oak.
Survivors include one sister, Margie (William) Gray of West Paducah; two brothers, Perry Johnson of Gilbertsville and Jeff Johnson of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, William Edward Johnson and Carol Bazzell Johnson; two brothers, Brian Johnson and Mark Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Jamey Boone officiating. Private family burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
