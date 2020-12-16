Chris Gottschalk, 73, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Lexington.
Chris was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 17, 1947, to Gene and Nelva Gottschalk. He retired after 20 years as a Mechanical Engineer with the Tennessee Valley Authority and then became the owner/operator of FBT Environmental Services in Paducah. He was a member of Reidland United Methodist Church where he was a member of their Methodist Men group, he helped to build wheelchair ramps for those in need and served as a Board Chair on the Pre-school Committee for the R.U.M.C. Preschool.
Mr. Gottschalk is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Hancock Gottschalk; his daughter, Dr. Ginny Gottschalk, of Lexington; his son, Lee Gottschalk, of Lexington; his mother, Nelva Clark Gottschalk, of Paducah; his sister, Cheryl Griggs Beasley, of Marshall County; his brother, Clay Gottschalk (Pat), of Paducah; his granddaughter, Alexes Kathryn Gottschalk, of Lexington.
Mr. Gottschalk was preceded in death by his father, Eugene “Gene” Gottschalk.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Hansen officiating. Urn burial will follow at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Reidland United Methodist Church Ramp Ministry, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or Reidland United Methodist Church Pre-school, at the same address.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
