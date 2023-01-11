BROOKPORT, Ill. — Chris Elkins, 48, of Brookport, passed away at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mr. Elkins was a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his father, Ted (Anna) Elkins of Marshall County, Kentucky; mother, Linda (Gordon) Kemper of Loxley, Alabama.; one son, Micah Gipson, Loxley, Alabama; one daughter, Katelyn Elkins of Brookport, Illinois; two sisters, Kim Fonville of Loxley, Alabama, Pam (Roy) Hopper of Marshall County, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. and Evelyn Sharp; Paul W. and Jo Ann Elkins; Marie Joy Kemper.
There will be no visitation or services held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
