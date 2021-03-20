METROPOLIS, Ill. — Chris Burgess, 52, of Metropolis, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Rev. Shalom Renner officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Chris was a maintenance mechanic who worked at Honeywell and Evonik. He coached softball, baseball, basketball and football and was a member of First United Methodist Church and USW Local 7-669.
Chris is survived by his wife of 24 years, Becky Burgess; three children, Keaton Burgess, Cade Burgess and Kennedy Burgess; one grandson, Kaeson Burgess; one sister, Cherry Davidson and husband Kenny; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Red” and Virginia “Jen” (Blalock) Burgess.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
We ask all that attend wear a face covering and to maintain social distancing at all times.
Memorials may be made in Chris’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
