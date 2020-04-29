CALVERT CITY — Chris D. Adams, 49, of Calvert City, died at 5:12 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Adams worked as a truck driver for Swift Transportation.
He is survived by two daughters, Desiree Mankey and Abby Parker, both of Benton; a brother, Steve Adams of Gilbertsville; three grandchildren, Zoey Mankey, Sophie Mankey and Steven Mankey Jr.; and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Rhoda Eddings Adams, and a brother.
There are no services scheduled.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements. You may leave your condolences or a message for the family online at filbeckandcann.com.
