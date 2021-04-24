Chester “Phillip” Thorning, 76, of Paducah, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born the son of the late Chester Luther Thorning, and the late Ruby Whalen Kingston. He worked as a grave-digger and maintenance man for both Wilbert Vault and Lindsey Funeral Home. He retired as a tow truck operator for Randy’s Body Shop in Paducah. He was an all around fix-it-man, handyman, loved being outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren, hunting and fishing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home Monday, April 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie Thorning of Paducah; his son, Lee Thorning (Amy) of Paducah; his daughters, Ruby Thorning of Dickson, Tennessee, and Phyllis Wallace of Paducah; his brothers, Charles Kingston of West Paducah, Wayne Kingston of Kuttawa, Jerald Kingston (Sara) of Princeton, and Greg Kingston of Paducah; his sisters, Jane Greer (Howard) of Bowling Green, Mary Sheridan (Joe) of Princeton, Barbara Hall (Harold) of Eddyville, and Becky Jackson of Kuttawa; his 10 grandchildren; his 22 great-grandchildren; and his three great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Goodman and Keeling Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
