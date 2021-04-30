CALVERT CITY — Chester Lowell O’Daniel, 95, of Calvert City, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Benton.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Calvert City. He was also a member of the Calvert City Masonic Lodge #543 where he served as Past Master and the Calvert City Fire Department. He retired from Air Products where he worked in the maintenance department and was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He honorably served his country in the US Army. Mr. O’Daniel was an avid Ford fan.
Born Monday, March 1, 1926, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late John O’Daniel and the late Viola (Ridgeway) O’Daniel.
Surviving is his wife, Martha (Tarkington) O’Daniel of Calvert City; daughter, Sharon Gordon of Benton, daughter-in-law, Judy O’Daniel of Calvert City; grandchildren, Brett O’Daniel, wife Ashley of Calvert City, Tyler O’Daniel, wife Kayln of Calvert City, Michael Gordon, girlfriend, Johnna Kaufmann of Glen Burnie, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Morgan Gordon of Benton, Gavin O’Daniel, Emma O’Daniel, Avery O’Daniel, and Abigail Marshall all of Calvert City.
He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Lowell O’Daniel; sister, Jean Smith; and his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Rick Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in Calvert City Cemetery, Calvert City.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with 7 p.m. Masonic Services.
Memorial contributions may be given to Kosair Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 37370, Louisville, KY 40233-7370.
