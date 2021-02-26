CALVERT CITY — Cheslie Riche’ Howell, 33, of Calvert City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Born Saturday, Jan. 23, 1988, in Paducah, she was the daughter of Terry and Paula (O’Bryan) Blades. Ms. Howell was a graduate of West Kentucky Community and Technical College and worked at Wacker Chemical in Calvert City.
Surviving are son, Hayden Jace Konrad of Calvert City; brother, Terry Blades, Jr. of Gilbertsville; sisters, Kinsee Watkins of Grand Rivers and Marcy Blades of Calvert City; grandparents, Kay O’Bryan of Grand Rivers, Judy Blades of Gilbertsville, and Wanetta Blades of Calvert City; Mama Che’s Rodeo Kids; and nephew, Dakota Darnall of Sharpe; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert O’Bryan and Joe Blades; and great-grandparents, Dorothy O’Bryan and Otis O’Bryan.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with the Rev. Mac Walls officiating. Interment will follow the service in Dixon Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
