METROPOLIS, Ill. — Cheryl Y. Clark Wall, 67, of Metropolis, died at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of St. James CME Church in Paducah and formerly employed as a teller/communicator for People’s Bank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (Joe) Clark and Mary Bryson Clark.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Wall of Metropolis; one son, Dante Thomas of Raleigh, North Carolina; one daughter, Tanika Wall of Lexington; one sister, Cynthia Alston of Paducah; one grandson, two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at noon Friday, July 22, 2022, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Shea Turnley and Rev. Ronnie Woods officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the church Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Health Cancer Center, 2501 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001.
Services will be live streamed beginning at 11:50 a.m. on the Pettus Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
