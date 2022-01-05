HARDIN — Cheryl Singleton Miller, 55, of Hardin, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Arrangements were incomplete at Filbeck Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.

Service information

Jan 6
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, January 6, 2022
1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann
-
-, - -
Jan 5
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
11:00PM
Marshall County Memory Gardens
-
Benton, KY 42025
Jan 6
Visitation
Thursday, January 6, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann
-
-, - -
