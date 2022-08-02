Cheryl Lynn “Sherry” Brodsky, 75, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Brodsky was a retired teacher serving many years at Calvert City Elementary School. She was a native of Sacramento, California, and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Benton. A person who always enjoyed the company of friends, Sherry was a Bridge Master and member of the Echos Bridge Club in Paducah. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing golf with her best friend Ann Tynes.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Steve Brodsky; two sons, John Brodsky (Jennifer Jones) of Smithland, and David Brodsky of Olympia, Washington; one brother, Jeff (Robin) Ellison of Tullahoma, Tennessee; one sister, Sandi (Don) Green of Memphis, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Brodsky was preceded in death by her parents, Wally Ellison and Kathleen (Givens) McWhorter.
A private family memorial service will be conducted. There will be no public visitation.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Marshall County Humane Society or the First Missionary Baptist Church of Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is serving the Brodsky family.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl "Sherry" Brodsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.