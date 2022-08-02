Cheryl Lynn “Sherry” Brodsky, 75, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.

Mrs. Brodsky was a retired teacher serving many years at Calvert City Elementary School. She was a native of Sacramento, California, and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church of Benton. A person who always enjoyed the company of friends, Sherry was a Bridge Master and member of the Echos Bridge Club in Paducah. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing golf with her best friend Ann Tynes.

