KEVIL — Cheryl L. Abernathy, 76, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Cheryl was born on Oct. 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Garland “Skip” and Helen Slusmeyer Bullington. She retired from Paducah Area Tech Center after 10 years. Cheryl loved horses since the age of 35 when she received her first horse. She accepted Christ as her savior at the age of 56 on Easter Sunday 2001 at the Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was baptized into Oscar Baptist Church on Father’s Day 2001 where she has been a member ever since.
Cheryl left to cherish in her memory, her son Jason Costa (Teri); beloved stepchildren, Steven Abernathy (Amy) and Carol Ann Miller (Todd); eight grandchildren, Melody Jo, Devin, Lilly, Hunter, Gunner, Cole, Ashley and Sonny Lane; five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 30 years, Sonny Harold Abernathy; her brother, Charles “Chuck” Bullington and her grandparents, Jim and Ida Mae Slusmeyer.
Visitation for Cheryl will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Rev. Ryan Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Messages of condolence for the family can be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.