Cheryl Jean Gipson, 66, of Paducah, passed away at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Cheryl was a Health Unit Coordinator at Baptist Health Paducah, she was on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Bowling Association in Paducah, and she bowled for 40+ years at Cardinal Lanes in Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Jamie Gipson of Georgia; daughter, Lisa Gipson of Paducah; two brothers, Chuck Shumaker of Paducah, Ricky Shumaker of Paducah; two sisters, Pam Shumaker of Paducah, Cindy Alderdice of Paducah; five grandchildren, Brooklyn Gipson, J.T. Gipson, Grayson Gipson, Harley Gipson, Maliayah Gipson; four nieces; five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Shumaker and Doris (Williams) Shumaker; sister, Debbie Shumaker; grandparents, Robert and Maggielean Williams, Charles and Dorothy Burt.
Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangement.
