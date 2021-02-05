NEW CONCORD — Cheryl Bridges Cooper, JD,MSN,APRN-BC, 73, of New Concord, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Paducah on Jan. 4, 1948, to the late Conrad Herschel Bridges and Annie Opal Calhoun Bridges. Cheryl was a retired Nurse Practitioner. She graduated from Murray State University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1994 with a Master’s Degree in Nursing and graduated from Nashville School of Law in 2006 with a Juris Doctorate Degree. She was a member of the James Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Cadiz but attended the Paducah Chapter. Cheryl enjoyed traveling and had traveled abroad to several countries and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Wylie, and husband, Fraser of Livonia, Michigan; son, Robert Cooper of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Connor Patrick Wylie of Livonia, Michigan; brother, Don Bridges of Paducah; nephews, Mark Gillihan and Scott Bridges; niece, Rayla Bridges Trigg.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Cooper; sister, Betty Gillihan; niece, Donna Sue Bridges Armond and her parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Clarks River Cemetery with Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Assistance Fund, 4700 Millenia Blvd., Suite 410, Orlando, FL 32839 or tafcares.org.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
