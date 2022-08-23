LOWES — Cheryl Ann Boyd, of Lowes, was a caring and faithful wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was suddenly called to Heaven on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

She was born to Johnnie and Rebecca Sue Matheny on May 3, 1963. A 1982 graduate of Lowes High School, she later went on to pursue her dream and completed a BS in Healthcare Administration. Cheryl was married to the love of her life for 33 years, Jeffrey Boyd. Together, they had two wonderful children: Rebecca Boyd and Johnnie Boyd.

