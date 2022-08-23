LOWES — Cheryl Ann Boyd, of Lowes, was a caring and faithful wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was suddenly called to Heaven on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
She was born to Johnnie and Rebecca Sue Matheny on May 3, 1963. A 1982 graduate of Lowes High School, she later went on to pursue her dream and completed a BS in Healthcare Administration. Cheryl was married to the love of her life for 33 years, Jeffrey Boyd. Together, they had two wonderful children: Rebecca Boyd and Johnnie Boyd.
She is also survived by her sister, Pennie Cissell of Lowes; brother, Randy (Rhonda) Matheny of Cunningham; a sister-in-law, Kay (John) Boyd of Cunningham; and a brother-in-law, David Boyd. Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nothing was more important to her than her family, church, and friends. Cheryl was a member of First Christian Church in Benton where she served as a deacon. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joys. She referred to them as her “Sunshines.” Trust us, she would be upset if they were not listed as well. Patricia (Will) Murphy, Misty Lewis, Mitchell Matheny, Brandon (Josie) Garner, Carly (Kaleb) Matheny, Debbie McConnell, Kevin (Cheryl) Boyd, JJ Boyd, Jill (Seth) Norris, and Michael (Lacy) Boyd. Several great nieces and nephews, Danielle, Patrick, Tyler, Kaylee, Drake, Colt, Finn, Ellie, Rooney, Maddie, Eva, Oliver, Everett, Tanner, William, and Jorie.
Helping others brought so much joy to Cheryl’s life. Others describe her as selfless and having a servant’s heart. For the past 15 years, she served as CEO of her non-profit Heart USA. During that time, she has helped thousands of people with medical and prescription assistance. Recently, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year for her hard work and dedication. Other organizations that were near and dear to her heart included Project Pomona and Mayfield/Graves Co Ballpark. At the ballpark, Cheryl spent many countless hours as president, vice president, and coach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Rebecca Matheny; and a brother, Gary Matheny.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Heart USA, 6730 Clinton Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Kristi Stuckel and Shane Williams officiating. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
