ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Cherry Copley, 79, of Antioch, passed away June 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing and Rehab in Antioch. She was born the daughter of the late Russell Grant and the late Hazel Grant. Cherry was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Eastern Star organization.
Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday July 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home.
Cherry is survived by her sons, Kelly Russel (Missy Bowers) of Reidland; and Grant Copley (Dawn) of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Elsie Copley and Zachary Herndon; and one great grandchild, Logan Herndon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Pat Grant and Jon Grant.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
