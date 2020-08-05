Chase Tyler Hansen 24, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Paducah.
He was a member of Carpenters Local # 357 and attended Rest Church in Paducah.
Chase is survived by his parents Lee Hansen and Michelle Hansen of Paducah and a brother Wesley Hansen also of Paducah as well as paternal grandmother Mary Hansen of Bruce, Mississippi: maternal grandmother Vickie Lewis of Paducah, aunts Kristin Sweeny of Bruce, Mississippi. And Lisa Guill of Paducah, and an uncle Skip Hansen of Paducah and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Grandpa Bud, Papa Johnny and Kenny McGrew
A visitation will be held at Rest Church at 1225 Broadway in Paducah on Thursday, August 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 7 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to the Rest Church at 1225 Broadway.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.