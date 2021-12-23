MAYFIELD — Charlotte Thorpe Clemmons, 99, of Mayfield, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Mayfield and retired founder of Ohio Valley Gas Company. She was a graduate of Mayfield High School and also attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia.
Mrs. Clemmons is survived by one son, Bill (Anne) Clemmons, of Mayfield; one daughter, Sally (John) Mercer, of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Dave Higgins, Chad Higgins, Laura Neely, Owen Mercer and Bennett Mercer; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen McKendree Clemmons; one brother, Robert E. Thorpe; one sister, Jeanette Thorpe Sarten; and her parents, Robert L. and Laura Foster Thorpe.
Graveside services for Charlotte Thorpe Clemmons will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Highland Park Cemetery. Rev. Joey Reed will officiate. Interment will follow.
There is no visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayfield First United Methodist Church, 214 South 8th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
