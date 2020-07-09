COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charlotte Stonestreet Garrett, 87, died peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Kobacker Hospice House in Columbus, Ohio. She was a resident of Danbury Senior Living prior to her death.
Charlotte was born September 21, 1932, in Cayuga, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nadine Stonestreet; husband, Mark Garrett; son, Michael Garrett; brother, Charles Stonestreet, Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Atchley.
Charlotte is survived by two sons, Chuck (Jane) Garrett of Franklin, Tennessee, and Jeff Garrett of Gahanna, Ohio; her daughter, Kim Atchley (Jeff) Kidwell of Marysville, Ohio; and her grandson, Trevor Garrett of Nashville, Tennessee. Kim remained at Charlotte’s bedside, lovingly and diligently, in the days preceding her mother’s death.
Charlotte moved to Paducah, Kentucky, in 1960. She worked for the Illinois Central Railroad in both Paducah and Chicago. After retiring, Charlotte eventually moved to Ohio to live near her son and daughter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will be in Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial gifts to either your local humane society or OhioHealth Foundation/Kobacker Hospice: 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or online at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.