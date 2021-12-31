MAYFIELD — Charlotte Ramsey, 66, of Mayfield, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her home.
Charlotte was a retired cashier and of the Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving is her husband of 15 years, Larry Ramsey; two children, Mark Spence and Stephanie Shumaker; three stepchildren, Candy Dixon, Christy Ramsey, and April Ramsey; one brother, David Ort; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Virginia Ort; one daughter, Rachel Spence; and one brother, Kenneth Ort.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers Charlotte requested donations be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
