WATER VALLEY, Miss. — Charlotte M. Leath, 78, of Water Valley, Mississippi, left this life on July 7, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Leath of Water Valley; a son, Paul Tracy Clark (Desiree) of the Tampa, Florida area; three sisters, Janice Galloway, Brenda Kalat, and Carol Clark, all of Southhaven, Mississippi; a brother, Gary Clark of Wardell, Missouri; two granddaughters, Claire Leath Breault (Alexander) of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Olivia Leath of Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
She is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Gene Leath (Diane) of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and her parents, C.P. “Bud” and Laveda Clark of Wardell, Missouri.
Charlotte was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, friend and many other things to many people. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Plans for a memorial service are pending at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be at Clark Cemetery in Hickman County, Kentucky, at a future date to be determined.
