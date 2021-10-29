BENTON — Charlotte Loraine Forsythe, 97, of Benton, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home.
Born Monday, Dec. 31, 1923, in Lyon County, she was the daughter of the late Willie H. Bridges and the late Ellen S. (McCoy) Bridges. She was the wife of 70 years to the late Oscar Ross Forsythe. Mrs. Forsythe was a homemaker and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, David (Sandra) Forsythe, of Calvert City; daughters, Kaye (Chuck) Darnell, of Paducah, Faye (Donnie) Rudolph, of Calvert City, Judy (Larry) Doughty, of Benton, Brenda Travis, of Benton, and Beth Gile, of Benton; grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott) Ives, Daniel Doughty, Cody (Kayla) Forsythe, Brittany (Nick) Tapp, Renee (Chris) Bauer, Annette (Chris) Harper, Eddie (LeeWhitney) Rudolph, Benji Bradley, Steven (Tarynn) Gile, Shaun (Taylor) Gile; 23 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Forsythe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Hayse Bridges, Harry Bridges, and Randall K. Bridges; sisters, Minnie Lee Boatwright, Pearl Scillion, Louise Gray, Anna Dee Mitchell; and grandson, Rodney Dowdy.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Jim H. Bridges officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, until the 2 p.m. funeral hour at the Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lakeview Baptist Church c/o Wayne Maddox, 504 Maddox Rd, Benton, KY 42025.
