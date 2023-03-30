CALVERT CITY — Charlotte Ann Hamilton, 83, of Calvert City, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a retired warehouse clerk for Ashland Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.
Surviving is her husband William “Greasy” Hamilton, daughters, Kim Kinsall of Calvert City and Kelly Mitchell of Nashville, Tennessee, sister, Dorthy Hall of Calvert City; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Calvert City Church of Christ at noon Thursday, March 30, 2023, with Lance Cordle officiating.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. — noon Thursday at the church.
Memorial donations be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center 1530 Lone Oak Road Paducah, KY 42003; or the Calvert City Church of Christ 4625 US HWY 62 Calvert City, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
