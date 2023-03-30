CALVERT CITY — Charlotte Ann Hamilton, 83, of Calvert City, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

She was a retired warehouse clerk for Ashland Chemical in Calvert City and a member of Calvert City Church of Christ.

Service information

Mar 30
Service
Thursday, March 30, 2023
11:00AM
Calvert City Church of Christ
4625 US Hwy 62
Calvert City, KY 42029
Mar 30
Visitation
Thursday, March 30, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Calvert City Church of Christ
4625 US Hwy 62
Calvert City, KY 42029
