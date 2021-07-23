BENTON — Charlotte Ann Davis Futrell, 76, of Benton, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Futrell was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Jim Futrell, of Benton; two daughters, Vanessa Stevens of Moors Camp and Chris Fortenbery of Benton; one sister, Jeanette Downing of Klamath Falls, Oregon; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Rachel Welch; one sister; and four brothers. Her parents were Richard E. and Susie Smith Davis.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in Benton with Charles Frazier officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
