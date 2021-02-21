KEVIL — Charlotte Ann Powell, 72, of Kevil, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Powell was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Paducah, to the late, Luther Rollie Bristow and Pearl Mae Beard Bristow. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and was a retired Executive Assistant from USEC. Mrs. Powell was a member of Southland Baptist Temple and attended Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Charlotte loved to dance and laugh, but most of all she loved her family.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband of 52 years, Terry B. Powell; a daughter, Joy Michelle Powell, of Kevil; two grandchildren, Jessica Ingle (Kelsi), of Kevil, and Jakob Worley (Kelly), of LaCenter; three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Brantley and Greyson; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Maggie Park and Linda Wallace; six brothers, Bill Bristow, Jack Bristow, Charlie Bristow, Glenn Bristow, Gil Bristow and Dick Bristow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.