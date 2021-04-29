Charlotte Ann Cooper, 75, passed away to her heavenly home Sunday morning April 25, 2021, at Providence Pointe Health Care in Paducah.
Charlotte was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She retired after being employed as a registered nurse for 54 years. Charlotte had been employed at both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She loved to help people and enjoyed her profession as a nurse. She was a precious, beloved wife, mother, granny, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Danny Cooper of Paducah; two sons, Steve Cooper and his wife Tana of Wickliffe and Jason Cooper of Paducah; sister Judy Nell Chandler and her husband Elbert Wayne of La Center; two grandchildren, Sydney Adams and her husband Todd of Wickliffe and Seth Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Adams.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nellie Catherine Rollins Stevens.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or American Cancer Society, Parisa Dr., Paducah, KY 42003.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.