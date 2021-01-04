WICKLIFFE — Charlotte Ann Arington, 74, of Wickliffe, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Charlotte was born in Cairo, Illinois on February 4, 1946, to the late Charles and Patricia Raines Arington. She was a member of the Order of Franciscan Sisters and Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in La Center. Charlotte was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Wickliffe Book Club.
Charlotte is survived by two sisters, Mary Lovelace of Wickliffe and Pat Arington of Blandville; six brothers, Glen F. Arington of Blandville, Ron Arington of Las Vegas, Nevada, Niles K. Arington of Tucson, Arizona, J. Gerard Arington of Evansville, Indiana, Phil Arington of St. Louis, Missouri, and Anthony Shane Arington of Blandville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Arington, Jr., and her parents.
A public graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in La Center, with Emmanuel Udoh officiating.
Milner & Or Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Wickliffe is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Charlotte Arington to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105 or The American Cancer Society: 3140 Parisa Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
