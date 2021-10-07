MURRAY — Charlie Warren, 74, of Murray, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home in Murray.
Service information
Oct 9
Funeral
Saturday, October 9, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Oct 9
Visitation
Saturday, October 9, 2021
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home and Crematory
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
1804 Highway 121 Bypass North
Murray, KY 42071
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.