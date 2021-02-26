METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charley Short, 87, of Metropolis, passed away at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Penny Emery officiating. We ask those that attend the service to please practice customarily accepted social distancing and to wear a face covering.
Charley worked for the City of Metropolis from the early 1960s until his retirement. He enjoyed going to the local dance barns, McDonalds, and tinkering with anything that needed to be repaired.
Charley is survived by his son, Chuck Short and wife Robin; daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Short; grandchildren, Josh Short, Sierra Short, Raven Cohoon (Adam), Ethan Smith Short, Michael Short (Alana), Roger Short (Crecia); great grandchildren, Aidan Short, Addy Short, Autumn Cofield, Alivia Cofield, Evan Short, Jeremy McComas, Alicia Mitchell (Eli); sister, Ruth Ann Wood; numerous nieces and nephews.
Charley was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Sarah (Thompson) Short; wife of 45 years, Doris Jean Short; son, Roger Dean Short; daughter, Sharon S. Short; two sisters and one brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
