WEATHERFORD, Texas — Charley Phelps Peck was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Lola (Phelps) and Loman Peck on February 11, 1961, and lost his courageous battle with cancer on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Weatherford, Texas.
While growing up in Paducah, Charley was “always up to something;” he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mischief from an early age. Charley graduated from Reidland High School in 1979, where he was an excellent athlete and a stand-out in basketball and football for the Greyhounds.
After high school, Charley attended Murray State University where he continued his football career and became a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Charley remained close friends with many of his ATO brothers and loved to tell stories from his college days. Forever interested in reading and learning, Charley earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemistry and Biology from Murray State.
After college, Charley entered the chemical industry, where he enjoyed a long and varied career including 20 years with Brenntag Southwest. Most recently, he served as president of Cooper Natural Resources, Energy Services Group. He took immense pride in his work, and valued the countless relationships he maintained in the industry throughout the years. However, the greatest joy of his career was getting to work the last few years in an office next to his son, Preston.
When he was not working — or even when he was — Charley was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and loved the comradery around cookouts, campfires, and hunting trips.
Charley met the love of his life Sherry on a blind date in 1986 and they married in 1988. They welcomed their son Preston in 1990, and their daughter Morgan in 1992. The Pecks relocated to Longview, Texas, in 1994 where they lived until 2017. While in Longview, Charley served on several boards in the community including the Pine Tree ISD Board of Trustees and Hi-Way 80 Rescue Mission. The Pecks were members of First Baptist Church in Longview where Charley served as a deacon.
Charley and Sherry relocated to Weatherford in 2017, where Charley became a deacon at North Side Baptist Church, a member of the Woodlands of Parker County HOA Board, and Parker County Emergency District 7. He taught Sunday school in the Praise class at NSBC and was thankful for the support and prayers of his friends in the class.
Charley’s family brought him extraordinary joy and he considered them his greatest accomplishment. He was a present father; he coached teams, attended recitals, and always offered encouragement and life lessons. He instilled in his children the importance of a personal relationship with Christ, as well as the importance of a good sense of humor. Never one to shy away from giving his opinion, he was quick to offer advice when asked, and was usually correct. He was generous and protective of those he loved, and was very proud of his daughter-in-law Abbey, and son-in-law Trey; he considered them his own.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christy Aitelli and the tremendous team of caretakers at Texas Oncology, as well as Dr. Luis Vargas. They would also like to thank Mindy Campbell and Charley’s sister-in-law, Patricia McGee, for their specialized care in recent weeks.
Charley is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Sherry (Cole) Peck; son, Preston Peck and his wife Abbey; daughter, Morgan Gregory and her husband Trey; sister, Lo’Anne Peck and Jeff Shuemaker; brothers and sisters in law; numerous nieces and nephews and his favorite hunting dog, Stick. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Loman Peck; sister, Loma Gail Peck; and grandparents, Teed and Charley Peck, and Reba and Louie Phelps.
A memorial service celebrating Charley’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at North Side Baptist Church, 910 North Main Street, Weatherford, Texas 76086. Flowers can be sent directly to the church, or in Charley’s memory, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Marshall County Exceptional Center in Benton, Kentucky.
